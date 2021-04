GREENWOOD — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenwood on Wednesday morning.

The Greenwood Fire Department was called to the Meridian Oaks Apartments on Main Street around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The complex is on Main St. near S.R. 135.

Officials have yet to report how many units were impacted, but it appears the fire started on the third floor.

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler WRTV's photojournalist Eldon Wheeler on the scene of an apartment fire in Greenwood on Wednesday, April 14 around 4 a.m.

