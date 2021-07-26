Watch
Firefighters battle massive fire on Bluff Road in Indianapolis

Photo Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department
Firefighters are battling a massive scrap metal pile on Monday, July 26, 2021, on Bluff Road in Indianapolis.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jul 26, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters are battling a massive scrap metal pile fire on Bluff Road in Indianapolis.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:10 p.m. Monday at Saul Goode Industries, located in the 2400 block of Bluff Road, according to a tweet from IFD.

Several fire departments are on the scene using four aerial trucks to battle the fire.

Additional details haven't been released.

