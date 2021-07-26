Firefighters battle massive fire on Bluff Road in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters are battling a massive scrap metal pile fire on Bluff Road in Indianapolis.
Crews responded to the fire around 5:10 p.m. Monday at Saul Goode Industries, located in the 2400 block of Bluff Road, according to a tweet from IFD.
Several fire departments are on the scene using four aerial trucks to battle the fire.
Additional details haven't been released.
5:10 PM - #IFD Firefighters dispatched to 2400 Bluff Rd for massive 100 yd x 100 yd - 30 foot tall scrap metal pile at Saul Good Industries. No employees on site when fire broke out. Aggressive Attack pic.twitter.com/ud7q6EvtCn— Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) July 26, 2021
.@INDairport Fire assisting #IFD with nozzle reach capability on crash truck. Crews using all available water with 4 Aerial Ops in use along with monitor nozzles.— Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) July 26, 2021
18 #IFD Apparatus, 1 #AFD, 1 #WTFD #IMPD, #IEMS, @IndyFireBuffs on scene pic.twitter.com/RhURbStxFu