Firefighters battle massive fire on Bluff Road in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters are battling a massive scrap metal pile fire on Bluff Road in Indianapolis.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:10 p.m. Monday at Saul Goode Industries, located in the 2400 block of Bluff Road, according to a tweet from IFD.

Several fire departments are on the scene using four aerial trucks to battle the fire.

Additional details haven't been released.

5:10 PM - #IFD Firefighters dispatched to 2400 Bluff Rd for massive 100 yd x 100 yd - 30 foot tall scrap metal pile at Saul Good Industries. No employees on site when fire broke out. Aggressive Attack pic.twitter.com/ud7q6EvtCn — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) July 26, 2021