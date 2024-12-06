Former IPS school to be used as emergency winter shelter for families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re approaching the first day of the winter solstice, which means getting a warm space to sleep is growing increasingly important for those experiencing homelessness.

The City of Indianapolis announced on Thursday that the former School 68 building has been approved as a contingency site to shelter families in need during winter months.

This move is part of a broader Winter Contingency Plan spearheaded by the city, the Office of Public Health and Safety, and its community partners.

Officials hope to have the site open by Dec. 15. It is expected to accommodate 34 to 40 families of four, with provisions to support larger families as needed.

Families in need of shelter can contact the Mayor’s Action Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 317-327-4622. The center is closed from 2-3 p.m. on Thursdays.