Gas line strike prompts evacuations, intersection closure in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — A gas line break has closed an intersection Tuesday evening in Greenwood, according to the fire department.

A 6 inch main below the intersection of Madison Avenue and County Line Road was struck, Greenwood Fire Department Chief Darin Hoggatt said in an email. The strike cause a large leak and bubbled the pavement.

Because of the high natural gas concentrations in the manholes, Speedway, Walgreens and Floors to Go were evacuated.

It's not yet clear how long repairs will take and the intersection will be closed for an unknown amount of time.