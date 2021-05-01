Hamilton County teen found safe more than 2 weeks after he went missing

Update: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced late Saturday that 16-year-old Christian Gagnon has been found safe more than two weeks after he was last seen in Noblesville. The original story is below.

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen on April 30 in Noblesville.

Christian Gagnon is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown curly hair and short on the sides and brown eyes, according to a press release from Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen around 9 p.m. in Noblesville wearing blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a fluorescent yellow shirt with "S & P Outdoor Living" on the front, according to the release. His white Ford F-150 pickup truck was found near Noblesville, but Gagnon wasn't found near it.

Investigators originally thought he was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 30 in Lawrence, but have gathered more information and were confirmed he was last seen around 9 p.m. in Noblesville, Deputy Ryan McClain said.

"The investigation revealed that Christian planned to run away and voluntarily left without permission," McClain said.

The top priority for investigators is to see him return safely, according to the release.

"We hope that someone will see his photograph or hear about the situation and come forward with information about his whereabouts," McClain said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 317-776-5848 or online. Time-sensitive tips should be reported to emergency dispatchers at 317-773-1282.