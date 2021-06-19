Watch
Heavy rain leaves flooding, damage in multiple Central Indiana counties

Photo Provided/Bandy Russell
Flooding in Brown County, Indiana
Brown County Flooding
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 13:03:59-04

Ind. — Heavy rain fell through parts of Central Indiana Friday and overnight Saturday, causing flooding in several counties.

Brown County:
Bandy Russell, owner of the Brown County Dragway, shared this photo of flooding at the Dragway.

Brown County Dragway.png

Bartholomew County:

The county's emergency management agency says County Road 410 North between 1000 East and State Road 46 will be closed for several weeks due to a pipe washed out from flooding.

Monroe County:

The Monroe Co. EMA Director tells WRTV they had “multiple water rescues and evacuations” overnight.

Bloomington Assistant Fire Chief Jayme Washel says they had over 60 calls Friday, 16 water rescues and had two fire stations lose power.

WRTV saw picnic tables in the street in downtown Bloomington.

PICNIC TABLES IN THE STREET.jpg
Bloomington Damage

Morgan County:
Paragon Road is closed due to flooding.

Owen County:
The county has declared an emergency declaration of local disaster.
Councilman Anton Karl Neff says many Owen County roads/bridges/culverts have been compromised as a result of overnight rainfall.

Jones Road, just south of School House Road in Owen County

