Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

IFD to resume search for man missing in White River Wednesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Indianapolis Fire Department/Photo Provided
Indianapolis Fire Department personnel searched for a missing man on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the White River. Search efforts will resume on Wednesday morning.
white river search.png
Posted at 11:15 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 23:15:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department will continue searching for a missing man in the White River on Wednesday morning.

The man went missing Tuesday evening near South White River Parkway West Drive and Oliver Avenue in Indianapolis.

According to a tweet from the Indianapolis Fire Department, nightfall and swift water conditions only allowed crews to perform a top water search.

Additional information hasn't been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!