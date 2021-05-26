IFD to resume search for man missing in White River Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department will continue searching for a missing man in the White River on Wednesday morning.

The man went missing Tuesday evening near South White River Parkway West Drive and Oliver Avenue in Indianapolis.

According to a tweet from the Indianapolis Fire Department, nightfall and swift water conditions only allowed crews to perform a top water search.

8:42 PM - #IFD Tac 7 Dive Rescue Team conduct 1 hour effort of search for man reported missing in the water near the area of S White River Pkwy & Oliver Ave. Nightfall & swift water conditions limited the search to top water only before command called it off until the morning. pic.twitter.com/xfSQ2ZTXJj — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) May 26, 2021

Additional information hasn't been released.

