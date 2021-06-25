Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

IMPD asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
IMPD/Photo Provided
IMPD is asking for the public's help finding Max Puletz, 16, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Anyone who locates him is asked to call 911 immediately.
max_puletz_missing.jpg
Posted at 9:15 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 21:25:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a 16-year-old missing from Indianapolis and possibly heading to the Shelbyville area.

Max Puletz, 16, was last seen Thursday evening near Sycamore Run Drive and Southport Road wearing a white shirt, black pants and carrying a camo backpack, according to IMPD. He is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is riding a black Schwinn bike with lime green letters, according to IMPD.

Anyone who locates Puletz is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call IMPD Missing Persons Detectives at 317-327-6160 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!