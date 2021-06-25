IMPD asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a 16-year-old missing from Indianapolis and possibly heading to the Shelbyville area.

Max Puletz, 16, was last seen Thursday evening near Sycamore Run Drive and Southport Road wearing a white shirt, black pants and carrying a camo backpack, according to IMPD. He is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is riding a black Schwinn bike with lime green letters, according to IMPD.

Anyone who locates Puletz is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call IMPD Missing Persons Detectives at 317-327-6160 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).