IMPD asking for help finding missing man last seen Saturday

Provided Photo/IMPD
Alonzo Walker, 40, was last seen on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at approximately 3:00 p.m.<br/>
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are asking for help finding a man last seen Saturday afternoon.

Alonzo Walker, 40, was last seen around 3 p.m. on April 16 in the 4000 block of Stubbington Lane.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored polo shirt and possibly flip flops.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information on Walker's whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

