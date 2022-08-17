IMPD asking for help in locating missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating a 32-year-old man.

Charles Lewis was last seen about 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive. He may have been seen at the Shell gas station in the 7100 block of Michigan Road after that.

Lewis is 6'2" and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black on the shoulders, torn faded jeans and white/red Fila shoes.

If located, call 911 immediately.