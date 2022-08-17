IMPD asking for help in locating missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating a 32-year-old man.
Charles Lewis was last seen about 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive. He may have been seen at the Shell gas station in the 7100 block of Michigan Road after that.
Lewis is 6'2" and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black on the shoulders, torn faded jeans and white/red Fila shoes.
If located, call 911 immediately.
TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop