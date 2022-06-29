Watch Now
IMPD locates once missing 7-year-old after hours-long search

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has located 7-year-old Madelyn Grace Havens.

Havens had been missing from city's near west side for more than six hours.

According to IMPD, Havens is safe and with family.

