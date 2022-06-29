IMPD locates once missing 7-year-old after hours-long search

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has located 7-year-old Madelyn Grace Havens.
Havens had been missing from city's near west side for more than six hours.
According to IMPD, Havens is safe and with family.
TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana