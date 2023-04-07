IMPD asks community to help locate missing 26-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Luis Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is described as 5’11” and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Rodriguez was last seen on Sunday, March 26 in the 1500 block of North Colorado Avenue.

According to IMPD, Rodriguez is believed to be in need of medical attention.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).