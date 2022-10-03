Watch Now
IMPD asks for assistance finding man missing since Saturday

Posted at 2:19 PM, Oct 03, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 24-year-old Indianapolis man who went missing over the weekend.

Bernard Caillouet was last seen Saturday in the 4300 block of Georgetown Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near the intersection of Lafayette and Georgetown roads in the International Marketplace neighborhood.

Caillouet is described as about 5 feet, 11 inches and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and dark brown boots.

He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or IMPD's Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

