IMPD: Body found in house fire on East Vermont Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A body was found in a house fire Friday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are now conducting a death investigation in the 3600 block of East Vermont Street, near North Sherman Drive, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email.

"This investigation is active and ongoing," Burris said. Additional information hasn't been released.

Dave Franklin/WRTV Photo

WRTV reached out to the Indianapolis Fire Department by phone Friday morning for additional information and is awaiting a response.