IMPD: Body found in house fire on East Vermont Street

Dave Franklin/WRTV Photo
A body was found in a house fire on Friday, November 5, 2021, on East Vermont Street in Indianapolis. IMPD homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Nov 05, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A body was found in a house fire Friday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are now conducting a death investigation in the 3600 block of East Vermont Street, near North Sherman Drive, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email.

"This investigation is active and ongoing," Burris said. Additional information hasn't been released.

WRTV reached out to the Indianapolis Fire Department by phone Friday morning for additional information and is awaiting a response.

