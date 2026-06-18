IMPD is looking for missing 77-year-old Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking the public to help find a missing 77-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Howard Gustafson, 77, is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 155 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Gustafson is missing from Indianapolis. He was last seen on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the 300 block of N. Delaware Street, driving a 2022 Blue Toyota RAV4 SUV bearing an Indiana license plate.

Police said Gustafson is believed to be in the Carmel area and possibly traveling southbound back to the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

Howard has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and may be in need of medical attention.

If located, please call 911 immediately.