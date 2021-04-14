IMPD officer injured in crash during chase on city's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured after a crash during a chase Tuesday evening on the city's north side.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near North Meridian Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is stable, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email. The driver of the other vehicle was checked out by EMS personnel at the scene.

Officers were chasing the driver of a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo, who is a wanted serious violent felon, IMPD Major Kerry Buckner said at the scene. A weapon thrown out of the car during the chase was recovered.

The suspect officers were chasing has not been arrested, Buckner said. They are possibly wanted in connection with an incident where an IMPD car was struck by a stray bullet on March 27 on the city's northwest side.

The officer's identity hasn't been released.

There is police activity at Meridian & Fall Creek following a crash during a vehicle pursuit. There is no ongoing threat in the area. Please avoid the area if possible due to roads being blocked. pic.twitter.com/aTHDtnJYMW — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 14, 2021

Additional information hasn't been released.

WRTV Photographer Jake Weller contributed to this report.