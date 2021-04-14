Watch
IMPD officer injured in crash during chase on city's north side

An IMPD officer was injured in a crash during a pursuit on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, on the north side of Indianapolis. The officer is stable, according to IMPD.
Posted at 8:03 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 20:32:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured after a crash during a chase Tuesday evening on the city's north side.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near North Meridian Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is stable, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email. The driver of the other vehicle was checked out by EMS personnel at the scene.

Officers were chasing the driver of a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo, who is a wanted serious violent felon, IMPD Major Kerry Buckner said at the scene. A weapon thrown out of the car during the chase was recovered.

The suspect officers were chasing has not been arrested, Buckner said. They are possibly wanted in connection with an incident where an IMPD car was struck by a stray bullet on March 27 on the city's northwest side.

The officer's identity hasn't been released.

Additional information hasn't been released.

WRTV Photographer Jake Weller contributed to this report.

