IMPD provides details of shooting, pursuit that left officer and others injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A wild sequence of events took place in less than 15 minutes Saturday when a 21-year-old man allegedly shot two people, intentionally struck a third with an SUV, shot at three different vehicles and exchanged gunfire with police officers, striking one multiple times, before he was shot by police, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive around 3:40 p.m. Saturday after two people were reported shot. Police found two victims who medics transported to St. Vincent Hospital. A 61-year-old woman was listed in critical condition and a 38-year-old man was stable.

Detectives learned 21-year-old Keith Allender, the victims' neighbor, allegedly shot the woman multiple times while she was inside a vehicle. IMPD said the man was outside the vehicle he was shot. A toddler inside the vehicle was unharmed.

"The shooting was seemingly unprovoked and no disturbance preceded the shooting," a statement from IMPD said. "The female shooting victim was able to drive a short distance away."

PREVIOUS | Investigation underway after IMPD officer shot, injured on northwest side

Police said Allender then intentionally struck a 55-year-old woman with an SUV while she attempted to provide assistance to the female shooting victim. She was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in stable condition.

Allender drove away in the SUV and allegedly fired gunshots at three vehicles while driving in the 3500 block of West 62nd Street. Nobody was injured.

IMPD officers found Allender around 3:44 p.m. as he drove the SUV near West 62nd Street and North Michigan Road. Police tried to detain him, but IMPD said Allender got out of the vehicle and fired shots at two officers, which struck one officer's vehicle. He then continued driving southbound on Michigan Road and a pursuit began.

IMPD Police said a gun belonging to 21-year-old Keith Allender was found at the scene of a shootout between Allender and officers on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

According to IMPD, Allender drove southbound on Michigan Road, westbound on West 30th Street and stopped in the 1600 block of West 30th Street around 3:50 p.m. when he exchanged gunfire with five officers.

An officer, a two-year veteran, was shot multiple times and transported to Methodist Hospital in good condition. She has been released from the hospital.

Allender was shot during the exchange and transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. IMPD said officers recovered his handgun at the scene. He had a valid handgun permit.

Allender was placed under arrest and faces preliminary charges of three counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a decision on formal charges.

IMPD said multiple officers had body-worn cameras, which were on at the time of the incident. At least once police vehicle also had a dash camera that was activated.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a criminal investigation, and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office is being consulted.

IMPD Internal Affairs is conducting a separate administrative investigation, and the officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave.

The Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing to determine whether the officers' actions were within departmental policy.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.