IMPD releases more information about shooting involving deputy in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided more details late Sunday about the shooting on Saturday afternoon involving a sheriff's deputy in Broad Ripple.

William Manery, 30, was shot by a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy around 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard.

The sheriff's office received information from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee that Manery was in the area, according to IMPD. The Marion County Sheriff's Office was given preliminary information that Manery had open out-of-state warrants and was possibly armed and dangerous.

The warrants included flight to avoid in Rutherford County and vehicular aggravated assault in Bedford County, both in Tennessee. Manery was also wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle in Aiken County, South Carolina.

Deputies found Manery's white Jeep Cherokee parked in front of 6311 Westfield Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Saturday. According to IMPD, deputies approached the vehicle and saw Manery asleep in the driver's seat. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Deputies ordered Manery to get out of the vehicle. IMPD said Manery turned on the vehicle, backed up into a marked police vehicle, continued in reverse for about 50 feet and struck a curb in the parking lot and then drove forward and struck another unmarked Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was unoccupied.

As deputies ran toward the Jeep Cherokee, one of the deputies fired their weapon striking Manery multiple times. The deputy who shot Manery was not identified.

Manery stopped driving the vehicle and deputies rendered first aid until medics arrived. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in serious but stable condition, but he is currently in good condition and is expected to survive his injuries. No deputies were injured.

Sheriff's office deputies do not have body-worn cameras or in-car dash cameras. The IMPD officers who responded to the scene were wearing body cams, which were turned on when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators did not find a gun in Manery's vehicle or at the scene, IMPD said.

The IMPD Critical Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a criminal investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor's office is participating in the investigation and will review facts and evidence and decide if charges should be filed.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs is also conducting a separate administrative investigation, and the deputy who fired his gun is on administrative leave.

Detectives are continue to work at the scene and are looking for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

