Marion County Sheriff's Office identifies deputy involved in shooting in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Office has identified the reserve deputy who shot a man Saturday in Broad Ripple.

The deputy was identified as Lt. Jason Lee, Marion County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Katie Carlson said in an email. Lee joined the office's reserve division in April 2017.

"As a Reserve Deputy, he is an unpaid, trained volunteer, donating hundreds of hours of time to the MCSO each year," Carlson said.

Photo Provided/Marion County Sheriff's Office Marion County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jason Lee

Lee shot William Manery, 30, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple, according to IMPD.

On Monday, Carlson told WRTV there hasn't been a deputy-involved shooting in "least over 10 years, and pre-dates our current systems that would track such information."

Sunday's incident is under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation.

Lee was placed on administrative leave following the shooting and will remain on administrative leave until the investigations conclude.

This story will be updated.