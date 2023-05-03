IMPD releases video of shooting between officers, carjacking suspect in March

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, IMPD released a "Critical Incident Video" detailing the events that led to and followed officers shooting a carjacking suspect in the 3800 block of Kessler Boulevard.

The video recaps what began just after 4 p.m. on March 29 in the area of W. 56th Street and Georgetown Road with a car crash.

Audio in the video of a 911 call to dispatch explains that a man crash, jumped out of his crashed car and carjacked a woman and her baby at gunpoint.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Michael Barnes is then shown via public safety cam, driving through a red light, striking a vehicle and then rolling into a stopped truck.

The person, alleged to be Barnes in the video, jumps out of his crashed car with a handgun and takes a woman's car. He allows the woman to grab a baby from the backseat of the vehicle before pulling away.

In an interview following the carjacking, the victim explained the WRTV that it was her niece in the backseat of the car and she was simply thankful that they remained safe through the incident.

According to he video, officers made contact with the carjacked vehicle at W. 62nd Street and Cooper Road.

A pursuit then began and ended at the on ramp from Kessler Boulevard with Barnes allegedly pointing a handgun at officers as they pulled up to his parked vehicle.

With dash cam video given to IMPD, the critical incident video shows the man exit the vehicle with a gun aimed at officers cars.

According to IMPD, upon pulling up to the carjacked vehicle, two officers open fire on Barnes, striking him multiple times. This is shown in the video via the officers body cams.

Barnes is then rendered aid and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He eventually improved and was arrested on a warrant from Grant County for drug charges.

Barnes then was given multiple felony charges my the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

You can watch the entire video below.

Warning: The video below contains violent content and may be disturbing to some viewers.