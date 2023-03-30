Victim of carjacking leading to officer-involved shooting Wednesday speaks

INDIANAPOLIS — The victim of Wednesday’s carjacking, which led to an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 65 spoke with WRTV this afternoon after the event she described as traumatizing.

For safety, she has decided to remain unnamed.

She explains that while sitting at a red light a car struck two cars next to her. When she got out of her vehicle to check on the people involved, a man pulled a gun on her.

“I was not thinking that someone would get out of one of the cars with a gun,” the victim said. “I ran when I saw the gun and by the time, I got back to my car he was there and pointed the gun at me.”

When she attempted to put her car in drive and drive away, she was threatened to “don’t do it”.

With a gun pointed at her, the victim pleaded with the gunman to please not shoot and just let her grab “the baby” out of the back.

“The baby” is the victim’s niece – who was in the back seat at the time.

After exiting the vehicle, she said the driver told her he was sorry for doing this.

In retrospect, the victim says she would never have fought back.

“I’m not going to fight back against somebody doing that,” the victim said. “I was not worried about the car. The car can be replaced. I was just worried about my baby in the back. My niece. I wasn’t worried about the car, I was just worried about my life.”

Following the carjacking, the suspect led police on a pursuit and pointed the gun at officers, according to IMPD.

Two officers opened fire on the suspect, critically injuring him, according to police.

He has since improved to stable condition, according to IMPD.

As for the victim of the carjacking, she is still recounting and healing from the experience.

“It all happened so fast,” she said. “When you see an accident and get out to help somebody, you never expect nobody to have a gun and do something like that. I am just glad it didn’t go left. He could’ve shot me right then and there. It could’ve gone worse. I am thankful that I am still alive and that my niece is ok.”