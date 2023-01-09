IMPD requesting help locating mother, 3 children

INDIANAPOLIS —IMPD is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday.
Susie Gomez Hernandez, 25, was last seen with her three children on the far east side of Indianapolis.
Her children are April Jones, 4, King Jones, 2, and Miles Jones, 1.
Additional details of the four are below.
- Susie is described as a Hispanic female, 5’6”, 120lbs, black hair with brown eyes.
- April is described as a Hispanic female, 4’0”, 60lbs, black hair with brown eyes.
- King is described as a Hispanic male, 3’0”, 40lbs, black hair with brown eyes.
- Miles is described as a Hispanic male, 36’, 30lbs, black hair with brown eyes.
