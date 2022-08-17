IMPD requests public's help finding missing woman last seen in July

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have requested the public's help finding a woman missing since late July on the city's west side.
Rhia Perkinson, 39, was last seen July 30 in the 5800 block of Rockville Road, near Beachway Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Perkinson is described as about 5'4" and 114 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
IMPD has asked that anyone with more information immediately call 911. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
