IMPD searching for missing 10-year-old last seen on Congress Avenue

IMPD/Photo Provided
Posted at 11:23 PM, May 05, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old last seen on Congress Avenue in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are looking for Laya Bailey, described as being 4 feet tall, weighing about 60 pounds with auburn hair, according to a press release.

She was last seen wearing a blue and pink top and blue jeans in the 1400 block of Congress Avenue, according to the release.

Anyone who locates Bailey is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on Bailey's whereabouts is asked to call IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6160 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

