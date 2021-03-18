IMPD locates missing 62-year-old man

Update:

Abu X. Henderson was safely located, according to IMPD.

"IMPD thanks the community for their assistance in locating her," a press release from IMPD read.

Previous:

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a missing 62-year-old man last seen Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

Abu X. Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. driving away from the 2700 block of Wheeler Street in a maroon 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or sees him is asked to assess his medical needs and contact IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or report tips anoynmously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).