IMPD locates missing 73-year-old with dementia

UPDATE:

IMPD says Joseph Martin Alston Jr. was safely located.

PREVIOUS:

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are looking for a missing 73-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Joseph Martin Alston Jr. is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to a Facebook post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Alston was last seen around 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Ohio Street, near North Alabama Street, wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Alston is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call IMPD's Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160. Tips can also be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.