IMPD safely locates missing teen last seen at a Cracker Barrel in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have safely located a missing 17-year-old last seen being possibly pushed into a vehicle at a Cracker Barrel in Indianapolis where she worked, according to police.

Izabella Fisher is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing about 109 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to IMPD.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, an unknown male came into the Cracker Barrel at 3840 Eagle View Drive and asked to speak with her, according to a missing person poster from IMPD. A few minutes later, Fisher went to a black four-door vehicle in the parking lot to talk with the male.

"Due to the video image quality, it appears Izabella was possibly pushed into the back seat of the vehicle by the unknown male," the missing person poster read. "A second unknown person in the driver's seat then drives away."

A Silver Alert was issued for Fisher Saturday morning and was later canceled after she was located.

"IMPD thanks the community for their assistance in locating her," a press release from IMPD read.

The incident is still under investigation.