IMPD searching for two 13-year-olds last seen on the southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are asking the community to help find two missing 13-year-olds, Suesan Tu and Calvin Patterson.

Suesan is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Provided by IMPD

Calvin is described as 5’8, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Provided by IMPD

IMPD said the teens were last seen on April 23 in the 6100 block of First Lady Boulevard in the Farhill Woods subdivision, wearing black hooded sweatshirts. They are believed to still be together on foot.

Suesan Tu and Calvin Patterson may require medical assistance.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

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