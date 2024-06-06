Watch Now
IMPD seeking help locating missing 19-year-old girl

Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 06, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old.

Teclynn Barron, who may be in need of medical attention, has been missing since Tuesday, June 4.

Barron was last seen in the 500 block of Alabama Street.

If you see Barron, call 911 immediately.

