Indianapolis considering reducing speed limits in several neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City County Council is proposing changes that could change some of the city’s neighborhoods.

Numerous members of the Council are proposing placing speed limit reductions on eight Indianapolis subdivisions.

The subdivisions included would be Sagebrook, Chessington Grove, Williston Green, Fox Hill Estates, Sherman Commons, Allison Commons, Allison Heights and Woodland Place.

wrtv Speed limit reduction subdivisions

Williston Green Neighborhood Association president Ross Reller took matters into his own hands in 2023.

“Our neighbors conducted a survey,” explained Reller. “We have a website, and it was the majority of respondents who favored lowering the speed limit from 30 to 20. We did that in the third quarter of 2023.”

wrtv Williston Green is one of the proposed neighborhoods.

Reller shared that while it has slowed down some of the drivers in the neighborhood, others have failed to take notice of the new signs.

“We're very concerned about the frequency with which our residents are walking and at risk of being mowed down by someone racing through the neighborhood,” shared Reller. "I think there is an increased awareness among our neighbors that we've taken this effort. But I'm not really sure that delivery drivers are respectful of posted speed limit signs."

The proposals are being discussed during Monday’s City County Council meeting.

