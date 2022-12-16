Indianapolis neighbors want changes to intersection after weekend crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people — two drivers and five children — were involved in a two-vehicle car crash on Sunday in Decatur Township.

Around 4:45 p.m., IMPD and Decatur Township responded to a crash at 5602 Norcroft Drive near the intersection of W. Mooresville Road.

“I heard it from my bedroom and looked out and saw a minivan and an SUV flipped over here – never has that happened,” Indianapolis resident Kelli Kyle said.

The fire captain at the scene said the crash involved a SUV rolling on its side and a minivan that rolled on its roof. Out of the total of 10 people involved in the crash, seven were transported to the hospital. One child is in critical condition. IMPD said Monday. The other four children ranged from 3-15-years-old. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

“That could have been me or someone that I’ve cared about, and we don’t want that happening in our neighborhood,” Indianapolis resident Chris Smith said.

Chris Smith and Kelli Kyle are just several of neighbors who want Indy DPW to make improvements to the intersection near Norcroft Drive and W. Mooresville Road. – to help make their community safer.

“I would say to at least put in two more stop signs for each side of the road going back and forth. That way we have more preventative maintenance from accidents happening,” Smith said.

DPW says that multiple complaints have been filed to make improvements to the intersection. The department said they have had done things to try to help with the intersection by adding additional signage in comparison to traditional streets.

DPW told WRTV its team is always looking to make roadways safer. The department added changing the flow of traffic would likely require an ordinance by the Council.

Neighbors are asking for DPW to take another look at the intersection before someone else gets hurt.

“Slow down and pay attention to this intersection — cross traffic does not stop,” Kyle said.

If you want you voice heard about this intersection or another intersection you can reach out to the Mayor's Action Center.