ISP: Missing Richmond woman was in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday

RICHMOND — Indiana State Police investigators are still looking for a woman from Richmond who was reported missing on Saturday and confirmed to be in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday.

Family members told investigators Mikaela Grace Estes, 27, was planning to stop for gas at the Wilburwright Road exit of Interstate 70 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, McCutcheon said. The exit is in between New Castle and Cambridge City.

She was driving a silver 2006 Chrysler 200 with a temporary Indiana license plate. The plate number is unknown.

Estes was driving from Indianapolis to her home in Richmond, McCutcheon said.

Investigators confirmed Estes was in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, ISP Sgt. Coley McCutcheon said. Investigators are attempting to locate her and find out if she is in Columbus "of her own free will."

She was reported missing to the Richmond Police Department, but state police investigators were asked to assist when her last known location was in Henry County.

Estes is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call ISP Sgt. Scott Jarvis at the Pendleton Post at 765-778-2121 or 1-800-527-4752.