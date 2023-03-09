ISP trooper injured Thursday morning after vehicle struck on Interstate 465

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured Thursday morning when his vehicle was struck as he assisted a disabled vehicle on Interstate 465.

Master Trooper Antwaun Johnson was sitting behind a disabled vehicle on I-465 when a vehicle struck his police car with him inside it.

The incident occurred less than one week after the fatal crash that killed Master Trooper James Bailey.

Preliminary investigation determined the state police vehicle was stopped on the right side of the highway with emergency lights activated.

A 2007 Chevrolet, driven by 21 year old Andre Murphy, struck the rear end of the police car, causing the police car to strike the rear end of the original disabled vehicle, according to ISP.

Master Trooper Johnson was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the disabled vehicle was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Murphy was not injured.

Investigators determined Andre Murphy does not have a valid drivers license, but alcohol is not suspected of being a factor in this crash.

The incident is still being investigated, per ISP.