Johnson County first responders participate in active shooter training at Greenwood High School

GREENWOOD — As the number of mass shootings continues to rise, first responders are training to handle large-scale emergencies.

On Thursday, police, firefighters and medics that responded to the deadly mall shooting in Johnson County in July participated in a training exercise inside Greenwood Community High School.

Preparation is taking place now for the police and fire drill getting ready to start at Greenwood High School shortly. pic.twitter.com/oEVzxcll5K — Dr. Terry Terhune (@GreenwoodSupt) December 22, 2022

