'No clear motive': Greenwood police, FBI release new findings from July shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD — This morning the Greenwood Police Department and FBI held a joint press conference to discuss additional findings stemming from the July mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall food court that killed three people.

In the press conference, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison explained many details learned about the shooter’s life and background but said that a clear motive was not found.

The three people killed were identified as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, of Indianapolis, and Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis. Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda were husband and wife.

Through investigation, it was found that the shooter had many difficulties during his childhood, including homelessness, according to police. . Those issues continued until the day of the shooting, when he was about the evicted from his Greenwood apartment.

There were many instances of Child Protective Services intervention is his upbringing, according to police.

"The bottom line is, this was a young man with a very troubled upbringing," Ison said. "His world was crashing in around him."

The investigation also uncovered the shooter was active on social media website Reddit and actively posted to many sub pages about mass shootings.

Witnesses who were interviewed said the shooter had a fascination with guns and violence. He also showed interest in Nazism.

Police are unable to say that the shooting was targeted and believe it to be random, as the three deceased were the closest in vicinity to the shooter.

The investigation into the shooter stems from the action that took place on July 17.

The shooter, a 20-year-old Greenwood man, was shot and killed by armed civilian Eli Dicken of Seymour.

Ison reiterated on Wednesday that Dicken “saved many, many lives” that day.

In August, investigators announced that they were unable to retrieve data from Greenwood mall shooter's laptop and were still working on his phone.

The laptop was found in an oven at the suspect's apartment sometime after the shooting took place. It is unclear how long it was left inside the oven.

On Wednesday, police said that the FBI continues to work to gain access to his cell phone.