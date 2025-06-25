Kokomo woman with previous federal animal abuse charges found with animals in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — Krystal Scott, a woman who was previously sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for animal crushing back in 2021, was cited on June 21 for care and treatment violations of a dozen animals, according to a police report by the Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

According to the report, authorities found Scott and two others with a U-Haul van parked on 921 East Washington Street on Saturday just before 3:30 p.m.

Animal control officers approached the van and found 12 dogs and cats inside, none of which had access to food or water. The animals were forced to stand in their own waste inside the van.

The report says the passenger side window of the van was cracked, and the officer smelled "decomposing material which appeared to smell like a deceased animal." Officers did not find evidence of deceased animals during the search.

Animal control officers removed all the animals and issued 12 citations to Scott and the others. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, according to court records.

HOW AUTHORITIES WERE INFORMED

Authorities were tipped off about the animals by Fountain Square resident Kyle Christie.

According to the report, Christie and his neighbors found a lost German Shepard, and posted it online in an attempt to find the owner. Christie said that Scott and the others showed up at his home on June 18, claiming the dog was theirs.

In the report, Christie said the three "seemed to be acting suspiciously while he was trying to confirm ownership of the animal before returning it to them."

Christie contacted the police for assistance with the matter, who decided the dog needed to be handed over to Scott and the others.

Following the interaction, Christie looked up Scott and learned about her prior conviction.

The report indicates that Christie received a video on June 21 from a resident of a nearby homeless camp of a deceased, mutilated dog in a trash bag. Authorities were informed that the animal's body was near where Scott's tent was set up.

Christie later located Scott and called authorities. Christie provided ring camera footage to authorities of his interaction with Scott from June 18, when she and the others picked up the German Shepard.

According to the report, the doorbell footage showed that the dog "appeared to be nervous" and "did not respond to his name, Bruno." The video also showed Scott becoming combative, and her body language appeared to be nervous, as she was seen fidgeting.

Christie also provided police with the footage of the deceased dog. Authorities said in the report that there was no direct evidence linking Scott to the deceased dog.

Authorities have made plans to contact Scott's probation officer regarding this case.