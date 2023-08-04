Lack of attention from drivers, stop arm violations make getting kids to school safely a tough job

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a lot that goes into making sure kids are safe inside the school, but getting there is just as important.

Becky Kreuzman has been driving a bus for Franklin Township Community School Cooperation (FTCSC) for 17 years. It's a job she loves.

"The kids, just seeing their faces," Kreuzman said.

Kreuzman decided to start driving after spending years as a preschool teacher.

Her job as a bus driver came as her kids started going to school.

But being a bus driver comes with a lot of responsibility.

"I don't care if you are a Brinks driver and hauling millions of dollars, or gold bricks. There is nothing as priceless as what we are hauling. That child is somebody's everything," she said.

Safety is a top priority for many people who help make sure kids are safe.

"Safety is the only thing in the long run that matters. It's that these kids are safe on the school bus, and safe getting off the school bus," Todd Livesay, FTCSC Transportation Director, said.

Livesay says he prides himself on making sure both the drivers and kids are comfortable on the trek to and from school.

"We were very fortunate to be be named as one of the top three transportation departments in the United States for departments with more than 100 employees," Livesay said.

Getting kids to and from school safely is a task that takes a lot of teamwork.

"Everybody has a seat at the table when it comes to school safety. Not just police and not just school officials, but every member of that community and everybody that lives there. We are all responsible," ISP Sgt. John Perrine said.

From police, to bus drivers, to transportation directors, and everyone out on the roads, it's a task that requires us not to be on auto pilot.

"You can't get complacent. Your mind has to be on every little thing you are doing, every stop. You have to know where all the cars are around you. Especially at student stops," Kreuzman said.

No matter all the safety measures bus drivers take, there are still far too many close calls.

"Some of the biggest challenges are the stupidity of other drivers, the stop arm violations. I have cameras on my bus this year. Weekly, at least once or twice a week, I am going in there and writing up a stop arm violation," Kreuzman said. "It is scary how many times we are doing that."

We've seen countless of close calls in districts all over the state.

"When they do that, they're really risking the life of children that don't know any better. They're kids. They don't know not to dart out into that street. They think that they are safe because that stop arm is out. You would hate to live in a situation where a split second mistake because you were in a hurry to save five seconds. Honestly, ended a life of a child and ruined a family," Livesay said.

Bus drivers also have to battle road conditions.

Kreuzman says in the summer months, garage sales can be a battle when trying to keep an eye on kids running to and from the bus.

Trash day is also an issue they deal with, and construction.

"I know just how precious a child is," Kreuzman said.

As you head out the door this school year, keep an eye for the big yellow buses filled with kids trying to get to and from school safely.

"Always expect the unexpected so you're prepared," Kreuzman said.