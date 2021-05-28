Lebanon YMCA facility closed after chemical mishap causes hazmat incident

LEBANON — The Witham Family YMCA in Lebanon is closed for the rest of the day after a contractor accidentally put pool chemicals in the wrong container and caused a chemical reaction, according to the fire department.

Several children attending a day camp at the Y were inside the facility around the time of the chemical reaction around 10:40 a.m. Friday, according to the Lebanon Fire Department. Boone County Senior Services took the children to a safe area while they waited to be picked up.

The pool contractor and three other employees were evaluated by EMS personnel at the scene and released, according to the fire department.

Firefighters instructed Witham Hospital and Crown Pointe Senior Living to shelter in place during the incident.

According to a Facebook post from the Witham Family YMCA, the facility will remain closed for the remainder of the day. They anticipate the facility will reopen soon, but the pool will remain closed "for some time."