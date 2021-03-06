BLOG: Breaking news in Indianapolis, Central Indiana on March 6

INDIANAPOLIS — You can view breaking news updates on Sunday in Indianapolis and Central Indiana below.

5:15 p.m.

A woman was killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Middletown.

Emergency personnel were called to the fire in the 200 block of North 9th Street. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Middletown Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Collin Casstevens said it is possibly gas-related.



10:30 a.m.

A person who showed up at Community Hospital East with at least one apparent gunshot wound is stable, according to IMPD.

Additional details, including the location of a possible crime scene, were not released.

3:20 a.m.

A 24-year-old of Anderson is in critical condition after striking a utility pole in Madison County.

The crash happened near County Road 300 South and Layton Road. Investigators said they left the road, became airborne, struck the pole, and the car caught on fire, according to the sheriff's office.

A passerby saw the car on fire and rescued the driver before emergency personnel arrived.

The crash is still under investigation.



