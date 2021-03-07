LIVE BLOG: Breaking news in Indianapolis, Central Indiana on March 7

INDIANAPOLIS — You can view live breaking news updates on Sunday in Indianapolis and Central Indiana below.

7:33 p.m.

A 13-year-old was injured while hiking near North Meridian Street and Riverview Drive.

5:18 PM #IFD Firefighters rescue a 13 year old male after a slip & fall, while hiking w/ his mother, results in an injury that renders him unable to walk out on his own. Crews utilized a stokes basket to carry him up the 600 yard trail. Transported to Riley in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/QXBMHbrLts — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) March 8, 2021

6:27 p.m.

A person is stable after they were shot near the 2100 block of North Catherwood Avenue, according to IMPD.

5:43 p.m.

Three people are displaced after a house fire this afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis.



3:26 PM - 3 displaced after an outside bonfire communicates to the home at 3107 N Layman and causes significant damage... Posted by Indianapolis Fire Department on Sunday, March 7, 2021

5:17 p.m.

A few brush fires have been reported today throughout Central Indiana.

Increased fire danger the next couple of days as we add in some stronger winds! @wrtv @KevinGWRTV https://t.co/wRnqaYi1Zv — Kyle Mounce (@kylemounce) March 7, 2021

Several area volunteer fire departments are working a significant brush fire in the area of West Baker Hollow and North 850 West. Please avoid the area at this time. Posted by Sheriff Matt Myers on Sunday, March 7, 2021

4:30 p.m.

A person is in critical condition after a shooting near East 32nd Street and Emerson Avenue in Indianapolis, according to police.

The person took themselves to a local hospital after they were shot, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

