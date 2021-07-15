Watch
Man dies after crashing head-on into ambulance in Carroll County

Photo Provided/Indiana State Police
An 80-year-old man, of Monticello, was killed in a crash on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Carroll County. According to Indiana State Police, the man crashed head-on into an IU Health ambulance for an unknown reason.
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jul 15, 2021
CARROLL COUNTY — A man is dead after crashing head-on into an ambulance Thursday morning in Carroll County, according to state police.

Celestino Martinez, 80, of Monticello, crashed head-on into an IU Health ambulance around 11:50 a.m. on US 421 north of County Road 525 North, Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said in a press release. Martinez died in the crash.

The driver and passengers in the ambulance were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Piers said.

Troopers are still investigating to determine why Martinez crossed the centerline and struck the ambulance.

