Man dies after crashing head-on into ambulance in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY — A man is dead after crashing head-on into an ambulance Thursday morning in Carroll County, according to state police.

Celestino Martinez, 80, of Monticello, crashed head-on into an IU Health ambulance around 11:50 a.m. on US 421 north of County Road 525 North, Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said in a press release. Martinez died in the crash.

The driver and passengers in the ambulance were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Piers said.

Troopers are still investigating to determine why Martinez crossed the centerline and struck the ambulance.

