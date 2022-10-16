Man dies after troopers say he drove off of I-70 and ended up in a yard

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after police say he drove off of I-70 and ended up in someone's yard.

Indiana State Police troopers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the area, located near the I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange.

According to preliminary information, for unknown reasons the man drove the van off the roadway and went down an embankment.

Those nearby provided medical aid before first responders arrived. He was taken to the hospital but later died, ISP said.

His identity has not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.