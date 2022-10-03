Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.

Roger Wisehart Jr., 42, of Russiaville was walking east on State Road 47 toward Sheridan when he was struck, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Police initially responded for a welfare check in the 9200 block of East State Road 47 after receiving a report that Wisehart was walking in the country late at night. Shortly afterward, around 9;30 p.m., a second call came in saying Wisehart had been hit.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found that Wisehart was walking toward Sheridan because his vehicle had run out of fuel.

Sheriff's deputies responded to investigate and took the driver to a nearby medical facility for toxicology testing. The driver went willingly, according to the sheriff's office.

Additional details haven't been released.

"We ask that you please keep the family of the deceased and those parties involved in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to process the incident and grieve for their loved one," read a news release from the sheriff's office.