Man missing from Lafayette last seen at his residence on Oct. 8

LAFAYETTE — Police in Lafayette are looking for a 34-year-old man last seen at his residence on Oct. 8.

Andrew Lee Weaver, 34, is described as being about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department.

He was reported missing by his family on Oct. 13, but was last seen Oct. 8 at his residence on Cor-Dale Court, according to the release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

WRTV is including the mugshot of Weaver, provided by police, in this story because Lafayette police said it is the only photo available at this time. Sgt. Ian O'Shields said Weaver is not suspected of any crimes at this time and police are just looking for him to check his welfare.