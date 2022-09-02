Man shot after trying to climb through bedroom window in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning as he tried to break into a home through a bedroom window.

A man inside the home, located in the 1700 block of S Pinestone Court, called 911 just after 5 a.m. and said there was a burglary in progress. The man said the suspect busted in the window and was trying to get inside, so he shot at the suspect.

Police say the suspect called 911 about 10 minutes later from Switchyard Park and told dispatchers he had been shot.

Police believe the suspect drove himself to the park after running from the home. He was found in the park with multiple gunshot wounds before being taken to a Bloomington hospital. The suspect was later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for more treatment.

Authorities say the suspect and victim were known to each other and that the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed yet.