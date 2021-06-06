Man thrown from motorcycle, dies after crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — A 37-year-old motorcyclist from Cicero is dead after they were thrown from a motorcycle during a crash Saturday night in Noblesville, according to police.

Noblesville Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called to the crash just before 9:15 p.m. near 146th Street and Boden Road.

Matthew Cooper, 37, and his passenger, a 29-year-old, also of Cicero, were thrown from the motorcycle after a 65-year-old, Noblesville, turned left as Cooper was going south, NPD Lt. Bruce Barnes said in a press release.

Cooper later died, Barnes said. The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with non-life-threatening injuries and the 65-year-old was not injured.

At this time, investigators don't believe drugs, alcohol or weather were factors in the crash, Barnes said.

The crash is under investigation by the department's Accident Reconstruction Unit.

