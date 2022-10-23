Marion Co. Coroner asking for help identifying John Doe found at construction site

MARION COUNTY — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a John Doe found dead earlier this week.
The person was found at a construction site on Thursday in the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive.
The coroner's office says the person is presumably a white male of an unknown age. They were found wearing basketball shorts and black tennis shoes.
The coroner says because visual identification will not be able to be performed, positive identification will have to be done via dental records comparison or DNA.
Anyone with information should call 317-327-4744.
TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times