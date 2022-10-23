Watch Now
Marion Co. Coroner asking for help identifying John Doe found at construction site

Posted at 6:17 PM, Oct 23, 2022
MARION COUNTY — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a John Doe found dead earlier this week.

The person was found at a construction site on Thursday in the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive.

The coroner's office says the person is presumably a white male of an unknown age. They were found wearing basketball shorts and black tennis shoes.

The coroner says because visual identification will not be able to be performed, positive identification will have to be done via dental records comparison or DNA.

Anyone with information should call 317-327-4744.

