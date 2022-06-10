Martinsville man found dead in upside-down car in pond, police say

MORGAN COUNTY — A Martinsville man was found dead early Friday inside a car that became overturned in a pond, an official said.

Titus Roberts, 19, was the sole occupant of the Kia Optima police found inverted and submerged in about 3 feet of water, according to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers.

Sheriff's deputies responded about 5 a.m. to the 4000 block of East Inlet Point Road after receiving a call of a vehicle upside down in a pond. That's in the area of Painted Hills.

It was there Roberts was found dead inside the Kia.

Myers said there was a "slight jog in the road" near where the vehicle was found. It appeared Roberts down an embankment and went into the pond, he added.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened leading up to that.

The results of an autopsy have yet to be determined, Myers said.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash. Myers urged anyone with more information to call 765-342-5544.