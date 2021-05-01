Missing Hamilton County teen last seen in Lawrence, truck found in Noblesville

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen Friday evening in Lawrence.

Christian Gagnon is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown curly hair and short on the sides and brown eyes, according to tweets from Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday wearing blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a fluorescent yellow shirt with "S & P Outdoor Living" on the front, according to the tweets. His white Ford F-150 pickup truck was found near Noblesville, but Gagnon wasn't found near it.

Friends and family haven't heard from him since he was last seen in Lawrence, according to the tweets.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 317-773-1282.