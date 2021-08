BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Deputies in Bartholomew County are looking for a missing woman last seen Sunday at her residence.

Heather Ann Steuver, 37, is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.

It's unknown what clothes she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 812-379-1689.